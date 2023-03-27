What Happens in Vegas (Weekends With Adele) Will Stay in Vegas

You’ll have a few more chances to cry your heart out at Adele’s Las Vegas residency. The performer extended her “Weekends With Adele” show through summer and fall, announcing 34 more dates from June 16 to November 4. (Count ’em: 17 weekends.) The news came the day after her supposed final show, on March 25. That gives Adele the next few months to recharge in Los Angeles and watch some NBA playoffs in peace before she returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. At one point, an Adele residency didn’t even seem like a sure thing after she postponed the first planned run of shows shortly before they were supposed to begin, due to the production not being ready. But just as she does in her songs, Adele picked herself back up and got to work, beginning the residency in earnest last November to stellar reviews. Now you can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan from now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT; presale for fans who receive codes begins 10 a.m. PT on April 5. Can you get it?