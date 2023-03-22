Ahmed Best on Joining Mandalorian Cast: ‘Good to Be Back’

Photo: Star Wars/YouTube

Ahmed Best, who first enlisted in the Star Wars as the actor behind Jar-Jar Binks, has returned to the fold in season 3 of The Mandalorian. In Wednesday’s episode, we learn that Kelleran Beq was the Jedi who helped Grogu survive Order 66. That’s a lot of Star Wars nonsense to throw at a person, so we’ll back up. Ahmed Best has played three characters across the Star Wars galaxy: as Jar-Jar Binks in the prequels, as the caddish Achk Med-Beq in Attack of the Clones, and as game show host/Jedi Kelleran Beq in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge was sort of a Legends of the Hidden Temple in space and didn’t seem particularly attached to the greater Star Wars canon. Shows what we know, since it now turns out this game show host is also who the Jedi Temple trusts Baby Yoda with when the order was given to kill all Jedi.

To celebrate rejoining the Rebel Alliance, Best posted a gym selfie of him wearing a shirt with the Jedi Order symbol on it. “Gratitude! Good to be back,” he wrote. “There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better.” Best’s welcome back into the Star Wars fam is a strong turnaround from the backlash he suffered as Jar-Jar. Best previously has written about how the poor reception of Jar-Jar left him deeply depressed, with significant career setbacks and even death threats.