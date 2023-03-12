American Born Chinese Is an Everything Everywhere All at Once Reunion

For those of you worried that Ke Huy Quan’s career resurgence was a one-off fluke, fear no more! Quan is reuniting with his Everything Everywhere All at Once fam for the Disney+ show American Born Chinese. The teaser that dropped on Oscar night really, really wants to let you know that all these Academy Award-nominated actors are going to be in the show. American Born Chinese is based on the the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. Showrun by Bob’s Burgers Kelvin Yu, the series focuses on Jin Wang, an American teen who is yanked into a battle of Chinese mythology. The show features Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and a guest starring performance by Stephanie Hsu. American Born Chinese comes to Disney+ May 24.

