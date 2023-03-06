Chris Evans Follows Ana de Armas to London After One Date

A normal response to getting ghosted after one date would be to take the hint and scram. Chris Evans thinks otherwise. In the trailer for the upcoming action rom-com Ghosted, Captain America has a life-changing first date with a mysterious woman (Ana de Armas) only to find himself heartbroken after she ignores his bajillions of texts. “Go to her,” his mother says when he mentions the girl of his dreams is in London for work. A boomer response to the situation. Even the local cabbie is skeptical about his “grand, romantic gesture.” “Yeah, that’s amazing, mate!” he tells Evans sarcastically. “Five thousand miles to surprise a girl you’ve only met once. Especially if she’s the one who ghosted you.” It’s no use — he already convinced himself he wasn’t actually ghosted; she just doesn’t have an international phone plan. Okay. Turns out she was really busy with work as an international secret agent on a mission to save the world. Based on the trailer, it’s still unclear if she was ever going to text him back. Find out for yourself April 21, when it streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

