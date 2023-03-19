Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Miss Bad Cinderella’s Broadway Opening

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bad Cinderella might be Andrew Lloyd Webber’s baby, but it could never compare to real family. Per Playbill, Webber announced on Saturday that he will miss his latest musical’s Broadway opening because his eldest son, 43-year-old Grammy-nominated composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, is “critically ill.” “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised,” Webber said. “I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday. We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Bad Cinderella, which previously ran in London in 2021 as just Cinderella, is currently scheduled to open on Broadway on March 23. In response to news of Webber’s absence, the production tweeted, “The cast and company of Bad Cinderella send their love, thoughts and prayers to Andrew and the Lloyd Webber family.”