Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces That His Son Has Died After Cancer Battle

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Update, Saturday, March 25 at 5:15 p.m.: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son, 43-year-old composer and producer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, has died from cancer. “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” the Bad Cinderella composer confirmed in a Saturday statement to Deadline. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.” Webber previously announced that he would miss Bad Cinderella’s Broadway opening to be with his son, who was previously hospitalized after an 18-month battle with gastric cancer. The younger Webber was later moved to hospice care. Nicholas previously received a Grammy nomination for his work on the cast album of his dad’s 2021 musical Cinderella. He also scored projects including the BBC 1 drama Love, Lies and Records and the movie The Last Bus. Actor Neil Hurst reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “So sorry to read this. Nick was such a fantastic guy, and so talented. I spent a wonderful few months with him rehearsing and performing his music in Fat Friends the Musical. Lovely man 😞.”

Original story published March 19, 2023 follows.

Bad Cinderella might be Andrew Lloyd Webber’s baby, but it could never compare to real family. Per Playbill, Webber announced on Saturday that he will miss his latest musical’s Broadway opening because his eldest son, 43-year-old Grammy-nominated composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, is “critically ill.” “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised,” Webber said. “I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday. We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Bad Cinderella, which previously ran in London in 2021 as just Cinderella, is currently scheduled to open on Broadway on March 23. In response to news of Webber’s absence, the production tweeted, “The cast and company of Bad Cinderella send their love, thoughts and prayers to Andrew and the Lloyd Webber family.”