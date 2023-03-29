Awkwafina Returns to Queens (and Comedy Central) This April

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is back for a third season on Comedy Central. The show is based on Awkwafina’s real early life in Queens being raised by her father (B.D. Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn). The viral social-media star-turned-regular-star is in the middle of the Renfield publicity push right now, but Comedy Central dropped a trailer for season 3. Per Comedy Central, season 3 will see Nora trying to find meaning in places like reality TV and Iceland. The show will feature series regulars Wong, Chann, and Bowen Yang as Nora’s cousin Edmund. Additional guest stars include Scott Adsit, Ronny Chieng, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Frankie Muniz, and Greta Titelman. This season will also feature Jennifer Esposito as a recurring guest. Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres Wednesday, April 26th at 10:30pm ET/PT.

