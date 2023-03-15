Bad Bunny and James Corden Karaoke All the Way to the Wrestling Ring

Bad Bunny isn’t just bringing WWE to Puerto Rico, he’s bringing it to James Corden. During one of the final Carpool Karaokes, as Corden is departing from his late night show next month, Bad Bunny teaches Corden a thing or two about wrestling. After belting out “Break Free” by Ariana Grande featuring Zedd, Bad Bunny explains his love of wrestling and how the WWE noticed references in his music and invited him to participate. He explained to them that he wanted to fight in the ring and called it the “best day of his life.” They took a detour to an actual wrestling ring (ok, one built inside of a soundstage on a studio lot) and Bad Bunny starts demonstrating some moves on Corden. To celebrate after their training session, they ended the drive by singing Harry Styles’s “As It Was.” Hopefully, Kendall Jenner doesn’t mind too much, they’re all pals now, right?

