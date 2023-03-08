Bad Bunny’s Gonna Jump Off the Top Rope

Puerto Rico is where the good … err … WWE events are. Or where your favorite chart-topping, Grammy-winning Latin trap and reggaeton artist will be emceeing, at least. Bad Bunny is set to host Backlash, the wrestling entertainment league’s first premium live event in Puerto Rico since 2005. “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” the “El Apagón” singer said in a statement. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.” Benito is no stranger to WWE — he’s been a wrestling fan since he was a kid and once told Jimmy Fallon that WrestleMania circa the Attitude Era was the last thing he watched before bed in his youth. His first appearance on the WWE stage was in early 2021, when he performed his song “Booker T” (titled after the WWE commentator and retired wrestler of the same name). That same year, he won WWE’s 24/7 Championship, though he exchanged the title with R-Truth for historic wrestling memorabilia a month later. In fact, he’s so prolific in WWE land that there’s a downloadable-content pack of him in the new video game. The premium live event airs from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on May 6. No word yet if he’ll perform or if he’ll jump from the top rope like he memorably did a few years back.

