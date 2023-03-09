Amazon Takes Batman: Caped Crusader Under Its Wing

Photo: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Animation

Amazon has swooped in to save Batman: Caped Crusader, which is probably good news for everyone except the Gotham superhero’s parents — after all, they’re usually brutally murdered every time we get a new story about their son. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the animated show from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm has received a two-season order at Amazon after previously being canceled by HBO Max in August. According to THR, Batman comic book writer Ed Brubaker is heading the writers’ room and executive producing the 10-episode first season. The DC Comics adaptation was initially green-lit in May 2021 with a straight-to-series order. At the time, a press release promised that the show would “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.” Caped Crusader’s creators also said in a joint statement that viewers could expect a return to Batman’s “noir roots.” No release date has been shared yet, so Mr. and Mrs. Wayne can still rest easy for now.