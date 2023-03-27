Becky G’s Fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, Admits to What Sure Sounds Like Cheating

Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Here’s a shot Sebastian Lletget couldn’t block. The soccer star seemed to admit to cheating on his performer fiancée, Becky G, in a message posted to Instagram. Lletget’s post came days after an Instagram user claimed Lletget cheated on Becky with her, posting videos and messages that she said proved it. Lletget addressed her allegations in his note, referring to a “10-minute lapse in judgment” (presumably, cheating) and calling the posts “an extortion plot” (which, okay!). While Lletget went on to say he “never met” the Instagram user and called the blowup was “filled with more lies than any truth,” he didn’t exactly deny the actions at the heart of it. Instead, he went on to blame his cheating on “personal trauma and acute anxiety,” along with anger-management issues, while adding that he’s beginning “a mental wellness program.”

In an odd twist, this is the second recent instance of a soccer star allegedly cheating on a Latin pop singer. Lletget’s alleged cheating came just a few months after he proposed to Becky last December; the pair have been dating since 2016. Lletget concluded with an apology to the woman he called “the love of my life.” “You have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” he wrote. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything.” Lletget said he would “do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” but Becky has yet to respond publicly. Becky, if you have a reply, we hear the BZRP booth might be open.