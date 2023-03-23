Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Went Splitsies on a Bank Account in High School

Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Sometimes, when ya need a run to Dunks, but ya job sucks, ya best bud’s gotta help ya out. It’s all cool — that’s what wicked close friends a’ fo’. So that’s why best Boston buds Matt Damon and Ben Affleck shared a bank account in high school. The two mentioned this extra-special connection on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week while discussing their new movie, Air, and their time living together while attempting to make it as actors. Damon mentioned it almost offhand, in fact, saying, “We had been so used to having a shared bank account in high school, that like …” But then Simmons cuts them off, because … what? “You had a shared bank account in high school?” Simmons asks, incredulously. “Yeah, we had a BayBank account,” Damon says, before Affleck adds, “I still have the checkbook.”

It is comforting to know that Damon and B. Affleck (the B stands for Batman, Boston, and Ben) had rules for their shared funds. “It was unusual, but it was also, like, we needed the money for auditions, for trips to New York,” Damon explains. “You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [an arcade] and play video games. Eventually, we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never fucking worked.” The image of these two young actor-bros trying and failing to buy a Sam Adams Winter Lager in Cambridge with the money they made off of some commercials? Friggin’ cool.