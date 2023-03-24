8 Books With All the Band Drama of Daisy Jones & the Six

In the first episode of the series, long before Daisy Jones joins the Six, she plays a Carole King record and gushes over King’s songwriting and the power of her voice. Based on Daisy’s love for the Tapestry artist, it’s not a stretch to guess she would probably like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon too. The quiet, confessional intimacy of their songs was a force to be reckoned with in and beyond the 1970s. Not to mention how their music provided an equally valid and necessary alternative to the machismo cock rock of the era. Through a blend of biographical insight and music criticism, Girls Like Us profiles this trifecta of singer-songwriters and their massive legacy on not only music but culture at large.