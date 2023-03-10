6 New Books You Should Read This March

This brilliant, long out-of-print novel was rescued by (who else?) New Directions. The book’s unnamed narrator, a Black actress tired of being typecast in the same stereotypical roles, is infatuated with the book’s titular character, a noble (but emotionally unavailable) filmmaker. Whether the narrator will invest as much into her own ambitions as she does into her lover’s is an open question, but their romp through bohemian California, fully realized right down to the color of a shared pair of trousers, is enough to make the journey worth it. Speakers stop abruptly and pop up in the next paragraph; snappy asides and transitions appear as enjambments — pushing the pace forward like the ding of a typewriter carriage. The sensuousness is the point. This latest edition of Francisco gives a new generation of readers the opportunity to think about how little has changed in the culture industry’s relationship of convenience with Black artists while riding the waves of Newman’s musical and minimalist syntax.