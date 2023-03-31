Jisoo Wants All Eyes on Me

Jisoo of Blackpink can multitask. On top of her headlining Coachella performance with her band members in just two weeks’ time, she just dropped her debut project, Me, a two-track single album. “Flower” is the EP’s first single — it’s a mid-tempo pop song with a Caribbean-inflected sound. The accompanying music video tells the story of Jisoo taking over a European city with her couture ensembles (crimson Rui sleeves and royal-purple Versace bridal punk, hello) and glittery two-piece sets while she sings about a springtime breakup. “Crimsonly burned down you and I / I’m okay, would you be as well?” the Korean lyrics go. “On a beautiful day without a single cloud / There was nothing left but the scent of a flower.” Frequent collaborator 24 produced the song, supplying lyrics with longtime composers Teddy, Kush, Vince, and VVN. “All Eyes on Me” is the album’s EDM-inspired B-side. Both Jisoo and her Blinks are busy with their eyes on Me.

