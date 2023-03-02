Travis Barker’s Finger Is Now the Enema of blink-182 Fans

Ow. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Looks like the Chainsmokers and Halsey will have to put their plans to get closer to their toxic ex at a Blink-182 concert on hold for a bit. The planned Blink-182 reunion tour, with the original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, has been postponed. The culprit is Barker’s finger, which he injured in rehearsal. The drummer needs surgery on the finger, which he injured twice this month. On February 8, he posted that he “was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.” More recently, on February 28, he posted a video of a doctor working with him on his finger on Instagram with the caption, “Surgery tomorrow 🤞.”

The tour, which was slated to commence later in March, will actually start on May 4 in St. Paul, according to the band’s website. The dates that have been canceled in Mexico and Latin America will be rescheduled for a later date. You know, when we think of the phrase, “He works with his hands,” successful musicians aren’t the first people that come to mind, but here is Travis Barker, proving us wrong.