Kristen Stewart Becomes Honorary boygenius Member, Premieres Three Music Videos

When Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus first debuted boygenius in 2018, it was fun to wonder what musician could gel with the group as a fourth member. But maybe music was the wrong place to look. Kristen Stewart’s three boygenius music videos premiered tonight in Los Angeles as The Film, and it may be time to declare her an honorary member of the supergroup. The first video in The Film, for the Baker-led single “$20,” sees the band take a blood oath with younger versions of themselves. The second video, for “Emily I’m Sorry,” is a dreamy slow-motion monster truck rally starring Bridgers, and the final video, for “True Blue” sees Bridgers and Baker help Dacus with some home renovations and make out with each other (as friends do). The band first revealed they were working with Stewart in their Rolling Stone cover story. The videos dropped on Thursday night along with boygenius’s highly anticipated full-length debut The Record. Watch The Film and listen to The Record below.