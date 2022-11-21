Brandy to Resume Her Reign As Cinderella

Brandy and Rita Ora. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET and Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Brandy returns to her own little throne in her own little movie as Cinderella in a sequel to Disney’s Descendants movies, The Pocketwatch. She will be joined in her royal duties by co-star Paolo Montalban as King Charming. Disney+ shared a first look at the two monarchs March 22. The first Descendants films followed the travails of fairy-tale creatures and their offspring — movies that can be very loosely described as the Disney Channel’s version of a live-action cinematic universe. Live-action descendants (get it?) of beloved animated characters lived in the idyllic land of Auradon and its less-than idyllic counterpart, Lost.

The Pocketwatch sees two powerful children unexpectedly cross paths and travel back in time via the Mad Hatter’s magical pocket watch. Once there, they must stop an event that would lead to something terrible. Actor and singer Rita Ora (also known as Rita Waititi-Ora) joins the cast as Queen of Hearts alongside Kylie Cantrall as Red (the queen’s rebellious teenage daughter) and Malia Baker as Chloe (Cinderella’s privileged yet naïve daughter). Black Lightning’s China Anne McClain reprises her role as Uma, daughter of infamous sea witch Ursula. Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley, and Melanie Paxson round out the cast. The franchise that gave us Thomas Doherty just keeps on giving.

This post has been updated throughout.