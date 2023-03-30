The Breakfast Club Is Bringing the Morning Mess to BET

Charlamagne Tha God. Photo: The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy’s wildly successful morning radio show, will be televised. A special edition of Power 105.1’s flagship offering will stream on BET, its sister station VH1, and BET+ in an exclusive partnership with iHeartMedia, the show announced on March 30. The show will air Monday through Friday beginning April 17. News arrived at a time when BET’s parent company, Paramount Global, is exploring a sale of its majority stake. “BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a press release. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.” It’s BET’s first daily offering since 106 & Park ended in 2014, and it plans to feature signature segments during the show’s hour run time. The Breakfast Club was previously simulcast on the cable channel Revolt before the partnership ended in 2021. With syndication in more than 90 radio markets, 5 million YouTube subscribers, and a BET partnership, the self-described “World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” will also be the most unavoidable.