In the Quasi Trailer, the Super Troopers Gang Gets Medieval

Drop what you’re doing right meow. Quasi, the new movie from the gang at Broken Lizard — the sketch group turned production company behind cult classics Super Troopers and Beerfest — is nearing its April 20 release on Hulu. The first trailer for the movie sees the gang — Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — in medieval France for a reimagining of Quasimodo’s story involving “love, betrayal, and scandal.” Also in this trailer? Jokes about hunchbacks, innuendos about a torture “rack,” and illustrations of the pope engaged in scatological sex acts.

During a Super Troopers reunion panel at Vulture Festival in 2022, Heffernan — who directed Quasi — spoke about the movie as a great opportunity to write a comedy inspired by Monty Python and play multiple characters, saying, “We got to wear stupid wigs and do bad accents and do a Monty Python kind of thing.” He also shed light on the film’s origins: “While we were working on Super Troopers 3 with Searchlight, we said, ‘We have this other movie that we like,’ and we gave them the script and they really loved it. We said, ‘We have this little window, we’d love to shoot it.’ And so we did — we went and shot medieval France right up in Santa Clarita.”