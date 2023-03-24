Jimin and His Mullet Go Clubbing in the ‘Like Crazy’ Music Video

Talk about a FACE card that never declines, my God. Along with his first solo album FACE, Jimin has dropped a music video for “Like Crazy,” which is partly inspired by the movie of the same name. The track opens and closes with whispered dialogue — “I think we could last forever,” “What’s the point?” — from the 2011 romantic drama that starred Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence. Jimin and his mullet go clubbing as he sings lyrics like, “I’d rather be lost in the lights, lost in the lights / I’m outta my mind.” The visuals are appropriately trippy, with walls pulling away around him and giant projections of people kissing behind him. In addition to the pre-release track “Set Me Free Pt.2,” other songs on the album include “Interlude : Dive,” “Alone,” and an English version of “Like Crazy.” Jimin and fellow BTS member RM are also credited as co-writers on the opening track, “Face-off.” The album drop was paired with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where Jimin joked that his favorite nickname is Jimin Fallon and explained that his latest musical project “looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic.” Now, the ARMY just has to wait for The Tonight Show’s YouTube channel to set Jimin’s performance free.

Related