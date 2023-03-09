Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera Are Star-Crossed Lovers

Carmen leaves the confines of the opera for the U.S.–Mexico border. Paul Mescal is Aidan, a retired Marine turned reluctant border guard. Melissa Barrera is Carmen, a dancer who just crossed the border after her mother’s bloody end, sans papers, only to find herself in a violent standoff with Aidan’s trigger-happy team in the trailer. The pair escape the confrontation together and emerge as outlaws in love, heading to Los Angeles to search for her mother’s best friend (Pedro Almodóvar muse Rossy de Palma) and her enchanting nightclub. There is an element of magical realism in the trailer, complete with stark images of an unforgiving desert and balletic dance sequences. Tragedy, though, is just around the corner. Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen bows in New York and Los Angeles on April 21.

