Daniel Kwan Is Once Again Asking Fans To Be Normal

Daniel Kwan, one half of directing duo Daniels, is once again asking fans of his film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, to be respectful online. Ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, Kwan posted a Twitter thread looking back on the film’s journey since its premiere and revealing that he plans to take a break from social media after the Oscars. “The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don’t pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved,” Kwan, who tweeted out a similar sentiment to fans in December, wrote. He went on to express his love for “every one of the films we are up against,” before noting, “I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf.” Everything Everywhere All at Once is up for 11 Oscars tomorrow and is widely projected to win Best Picture tomorrow— though, as Kwan writes, “No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees.” He signs off by sending a message to potential haters: “I’m sorry we ruined cinema for you forever. I hope we can make it up to you on the next one.” Read the full thread below.

It has been exactly one year since our film premiered at SXSW. I tried (and failed) to sum up all of my feelings in a far too sincere instagram post you can go and find if you're curious (or bored). pic.twitter.com/8yyWAVgXip — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

I’m probably going to take a break from social media for after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don’t pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

P.S. to the people who hate the film with their entire being: I'm sorry we ruined cinema for you forever. I hope we can make it up to you on the next one <3 — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023