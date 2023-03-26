Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Child With Erin Darke

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is about to be a Dad-iel Radcliffe (sorry). Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together. The news, which was first revealed by The Sun, was confirmed by Radcliffe’s representative on Sunday. “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents,” an insider told The Sun. The pair first met on the set of 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, in which Radcliffe played a young Allen Ginsburg. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” Radcliffe told People regarding the two’s first scene together. “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.” Congrats to the parents-to-be!