Jon Bernthal Is Ready to Punish (Again)

The guy. Photo: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Jon Bernthal must have been listening to Taylor Swift, because he’s ready to get back on his vigilante shit. Bernthal is returning as the Punisher in the Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again for the first time since season two of The Punisher came out on Netflix in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Part of Netflix’s Defenders series, Bernthal’s version of the Punisher/Frank Castle debuted in the original Daredevil series before getting two seasons of his own show. Now, he’s returning to the mothership via the upcoming reboot of the Daredevil series. The series has already revealed that original Daredevil/Matt Mudrock Charlie Cox and Kingpin/Wilson Fick Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning. Notably, Born Again will feature an 18-episode season, which is five more than any Daredevil season had on its own. The series will be led by writers and executive producers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, both of whom are aren’t only new to Daredevil but to the whole Marvel Universe. The series isn’t expected to be out until spring 2024, which means we’ll be working around the clock to expunge the sad, sad memories we have from Bernthal in The Bear so we can enjoy this.