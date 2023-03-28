Deadpool to Steal Tom Wambsgans From Greg

Reader, it’s about Tom. It looks like that Tomelette is soon to be just one sad, lonely Gregg. Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen has been tapped by the media overlord (no, not Logan Roy) known as Disney to join Deadpool 3. The film is already set to star the returning Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin, who’ll be playing the villain. While Deadline’s initial report says that Macfadyen’s role in the blockbuster franchise is right now “unknown,” we can presumably guess that it will feature the tale of the infamous red acrobat tracking down Tom Wambsgans for murdering a ludicrously capacious bag.