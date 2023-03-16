Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato Is Directing a Documentary About Child Stardom

Sonny With a Chance star Demi Lovato. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is saying “ fvck love them kids” and “ fvck love you too.” The pop star is making their directorial debut, alongside co-director Nicola Marsh, with an upcoming Hulu documentary feature exploring the lives of child stars. The doc will include “intimate” conversations between Lovato and “some of the world’s most famous former child stars” along with archival footage and “vertité footage,” according to a press release. While the famous child stars have not yet been announced, one of the subjects will be Lovato themself, who began their career on Barney & Friends at age 10 before entering the Disney machine and notably starring in Camp Rock. “There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato said in the release. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.” The feature will be out at in 2024, and we think it would be … cool for the summer.