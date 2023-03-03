Demi Lovato Slays Ghostface in a Scream VI Music Video

It’s Friday the third, Ghostface is almost in New York City, and Demi Rockvato has a new song out. Let’s celebrate that! In the music video for the appropriately-titled Scream VI single, “Still Alive,” Lovato and friends show up to a spooky ball via a bloody invitation and are all smiles until mystery murders begin. Ghostface reveals themself and stabs the victims one by one until only one survivor is left standing: UFO expert Demi Lovato. Pulling out some super out-of-the-blue stunt moves (cc: Vulture Stunt Awards 2024?), Lovato fights off the killer and seemingly saves the day — until we find out that, in the end, it was all just a movie. Watch Ghostface sashay away above, and see the other Scream movie in theaters starting March 10.

