Watch Drew Barrymore Pitch a Three’s Company Reboot Movie

Drew Barrymore is more than happy to contribute to Hollywood’s reboot-industrial complex. On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress pitched an idea for a reboot of Three’s Company, starring herself, Jennifer Aniston, and Adam Sandler. “We did come up with a little bit of an idea the other day about what a trio movie could be,” Barrymore explained, before asking the Murder Mystery stars to help her imagine how they would reimagine the ‘70s and ‘80s ABC sitcom. Barrymore decided she would star as Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt), while Aniston said she “couldn’t do the short hair” and thus would play Chrissy Snow (Suzanne Somers). Sandler wanted to workshop his role, worried that he wasn’t good enough to play Jack Tripper (John Ritter) and perhaps needed to be Jimmy Tripper instead. If these three really are on board for a trip to the Regal Begal Lounge, they’ll also need to cast the Ropers and several other characters. Maybe there’s room for Barrymore’s new baby, Aubrey Plaza, to play a role too?

