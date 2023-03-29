The Drew Barrymore Show’s Ever After Reunion Shared Topless Memories of France

Life as a wicked stepsister sounds pretty rad. The Drew Barrymore Show staged a mini Ever After reunion on Tuesday; in attendance were Barrymore, her two wicked stepsisters (Megan Dodds and Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), and her Prince, Dougray Scott. Getting your happily ever after sounds nice, but the real fun seems to be in getting turnt with your fellow wicked sibs. During filming, Lynskey and Dodds shared a house in the French countryside, where they partied, crashed their car, and took topless photos. “I don’t know what I was thinking at the time,” Dodds said. “It was just like, ‘Oh, this would be really groovy to do — let’s go take topless photos in the cornfields.’” Lynskey added that this particular photo sesh was on “like, day three of knowing each other.” Photo shoots, in whatever state of dress one prefers, are a time-honored bonding activity between the girlies. “Lucy Liu took nude photographs of me on Charlie’s Angels too,” Barrymore said. “I guess it’s just what us girls do! Oh, to be a girl!”

