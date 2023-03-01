Ed Sheeran Completes His PEMDAS Era With New Album

Photo: Annie Leibovitz

Please excuse my dear artist Sheeran as he is not slowing down for his final album in the mathematical era. Ed Sheeran officially announced his fifth album - (pronounced subtract), after hinting at an upcoming project during a court hearing last year. Written alongside The National’s Aaron Dessner, the new album features fourteen of the thirty songs written over a one month period in February 2022. However, this endeavor was many years in the making, says Sheeran in a press release. “I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” explained Sheeran. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.” He mentions several emotional events including the death of close friend Jamal Edwards and finding out his then-pregnant wife had a tumor. “For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he concluded.

Add it to your calendar, Sheeran’s - comes out on May 5.

‘-’ TRACKLIST:

Boat

Salt Water

Eyes Closed

Life Goes On

Dusty

End Of Youth

Colourblind

Curtains

Borderline

Spark

Vega

Sycamore

No Strings

The Hills of Aberfeldy