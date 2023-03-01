There’s No Red Button You Can ‘Push’ to Stop Fatal Attraction

Pull out that rabbit-stew recipe from the back of your cupboard because we’re heading back to the Fatal Attraction era! The upcoming Paramount+ series based on the iconic ’80s film just released its first teaser. Starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the Michael Douglas and Glenn Close roles, the upcoming series is bringing back the erotic thriller. The original film, which came out in 1987, follows a man who has an affair with a career women who proceeds to stalk his family and not be ignored. In the years since, the film never really left the culture — with its politics constantly being relitigated. The new adaptation aims not to avoid those questions but to bring them to the forefront. “The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” the press release says. Despite this, the teaser goes heavy on references to the original, including a snippet of a scene that is directly pulled from 1987 version, in which the Lizzy Caplan/Glenn Close character, Alex Forrest, visits her former lover’s open house. The series will debut its first three episodes April 30, then stream a new episode weekly through May 28, when the last two episodes will drop. This spring will be a season for love. And then betrayal, and then stalking.

Related