Is This the Best Glendale Could Do for Taylor Swift?

Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images

A lavender haze is in the forecast for Glendale, Arizona, beginning on Friday, when Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras tour at the city’s State Farm Stadium. In honor of the occasion, Glendale is preparing to change its name for the two days Swift is in town, March 17 and 18. Mayor Jerry P. Weiers made the big reveal today, announcing the city will be known as … Swift City. Yes, after drumming up anticipation louder than the beginning of “State of Grace,” that’s the best Glendale could do. And it wouldn’t take a mastermind to come up with something better. Swiftdale. GlenTaylor. Glendale (Taylor’s Version). Even Glendale, Eras-zona! Weiers showed little emotion delivering the news in front of colorful pastel balloons, adding that “all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that can light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.” (Of course, it’s all a business gimmick, with the city partnering with restaurants and other shops on deals for the tour kickoff.) Well, this is them trying.

