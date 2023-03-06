GloRilla ‘Praying’ After Concert Stampede Leaves One Dead, 9 Injured

GloRilla. Photo: Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A GloRilla and Finesse2tymes concert in Rochester, New York, ended in tragedy when a stampede killed on person and injured nine, according to the Associated Press. “This is a tragedy of epic proportions,” said Rochester mayor Malik Evans on March 5. The stampede occurred a little after 11 p.m. ET, when the crowd, fearing a shooting, was exiting the Main Street Armory, AP News reports. “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” police chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing on Monday. One 33-year-old woman died in the hospital, two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the rest were treated for non-critical injuries. “I’m just now hearing about what happened,” GloRilla tweeted at around midnight that night. “wtf praying everybody is ok.”

The police are now investigating what the cause of the stampede was, citing “crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors” as among the potential causes. “When you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled,” Evans said, according to Democrat and Chronicle, a Rochester-based newspaper. “Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience you had at that great concert.” Evans also promised to “hold people accountable for what happened last night, period.”