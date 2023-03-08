Goldie Hawn Regrets Not Accepting her Oscar in Person

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nobody thought Goldie Hawn would win Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for Cactus Flower — least of all Goldie Hawn. She didn’t even watch the ceremony, so unconcerned was she about potentially winning. “I forgot it was on television that night,” she told Variety. “Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man’s voice and he said, ‘Hey, congratulations, you got it.’ ‘I got what?’ ‘You got the Academy Award for best supporting actress.’”

Hawn actually didn’t watch her Oscar win until this year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, made her. The pair were en route to a party when Kimmel sat her down to actually view the footage. “He said, ‘Did you ever see the part where you’re being announced by Fred Astaire?’ And I said, ‘Fred Astaire?!’ He’s my idol,” she said. “And I didn’t know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it.” Hawn says she regrets not attending the ceremony, as she was filming There’s a Girl in my Soup in London at the time. “I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award,” she said. “I regret it. It’s something that I look back on now and think, ‘It would have been so great to be able to have done that.’”