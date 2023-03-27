Grimes Renames Her Second Child?

Grimes Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Grimes and the father of her children, Twitter tyrant Elon Musk, renamed their second daughter after a question mark (which is also the status of their relationship). On March 23, the experimental-pop singer tweeted a picture of her second child — a secret from the public until an accidental reveal in Vogue — in a red onesie and yellow hair dye. “Y 🐉 C,” Grimes wrote. “(Normally we post her for her privacy but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn).” Exa Dark Sideræl was the baby’s original name; her parents were inspired by the computing term exaFLOPS, dark matter, and the true time of the universe. Now, they’re officially changing her government name to her nickname: Y.

“She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that),” Grimes tweeted in response to a fan who called the 1-year-old “baby sailor mars,” adding that the name represents “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.” The couple’s first kid, 2-year-old X Æ A-12 — later renamed X Æ A-Xii because numbers aren’t allowed in legal names — was named after the unknown variable X, artificial intelligence, and their favorite aircraft’s ancestor. Good for ?.