Everything You Need to Know About Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ski and Run’ Trial

Some say this look is giving Dahmer? Photo: Rick Bower/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in a Park City, Utah, courtroom on March 21, rocking aviator glasses (an accessory that invited an unfortunate comparison) and a beige turtleneck sweater for day one of her “ski and run” lawsuit. Goop’s headwoman was first sued by Terry Sanderson, a now-76-year-old retired optometrist, in February 2019, who is alleging Paltrow carelessly struck him on the slopes and caused him to suffer physical and mental injuries. Sanderson initially sued the Oscar winner for $3.1 million in damages, though the amount was eventually reduced to $300,000 after a judge dismissed some of the plaintiff’s claims. The trial, now streaming on Court TV, is expected to last eight days, and Paltrow is set to hit the stand soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the trial.

What happened on those ski slopes?

Sanderson was on Deer Valley Resort ski slope in February 2016 when he and Paltrow collided. Following the incident, the optometrist says he went to an emergency room, where he was treated for a concussion and broken ribs sustained during the crash. Sanderson’s initial filing accused Paltrow of skiing into him from behind, “knocking him down, landing on top of him, and causing him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, and four broken ribs.” He described the crash as a “ski and run,” which caused him to endure “pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and disfigurement,” as well as “anxiety, depression, and other health problems.” A Utah judge dismissed some of the claims in April 2022 — including the $3.1 million in damages — with Sanderson now seeking $300,000 from Paltrow for claims of negligently causing injury.

While both parties agree that they ran into each other on the ski run, both allege that the other is at fault for the crash. According to an obscure Utah law, the individual who is downhill has the right of way when skiing and snowboarding. Meaning: The central question of the trial is who was actually farther downhill when they hit one another and which individual had the right of way. Sanderson, for his part, argues that Paltrow’s reckless skiing resulted in the violent collision and left him on the ground as she and her group went on their way. Reports say the former doctor’s lawyers are painting a David and Goliath story, arguing that Paltrow’s celebrity status and Goop fame do not make her above the law. “All skiers know that when they’re skiing down the mountain, it’s their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them,” Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buhler, told jurors, per the Associated Press. He also pointed at her financial status. “She hires multiple ski instructors for her children, which allows them to skip the lines,” he said. “Private instructors cost thousands of dollars per day.”

Paltrow, on the other hand, claims the fault lies with Sanderson, who is the one that crashed into her on the slopes and is countersuing Sanderson for $1 in damages and attorney fees, saying that he rammed into her, actually. One of Paltrow’s attorneys, Steve Owens, argued that Paltrow’s group did check in on Sanderson after the crash, and brought up a “very happy, smiling picture” he posted in Facebook after the incident to claim that the optometrist was okay, per the Associated Press.

Will Gwyneth Paltrow testify?

Sanderson’s lawyers say they plan to call Paltrow to the stand to testify on March 24, but they could bring her to the stand earlier, according to the Associated Press.

Who else is testifying?

Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses, are set to testify on March 22, along with her husband, Brad Falchuk, per “Page Six.” The three were all present on the ski trip when the incident occurred. Sanderson’s children will also testify about their father’s health.