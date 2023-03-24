Move Aside, Elle Woods … Gwyneth Paltrow Has Arrived

Looks like Legally Blonde 3 started filming earlier than we expected. Okay, okay, so Reese Witherspoon isn’t back in court yet, but perhaps she could take some inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident trial? The spirit of Elle Woods was definitely present when the Goop founder took the stand on March 24 in the ongoing trial over a collision involving her and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. We’ve got an explainer breaking down the legal arguments and background of this “ski and run” trial and the way things allegedly went … downhill (both Paltrow and Sanderson are claiming that they did not cause the collision). But in the meantime, the internet has latched onto the slightly sassy questions from attorneys — Who is the “Coldplay guy”? Is her ski outfit nice? — and Paltrow’s answers through pursed lips. Is she, as one Twitter user put it, Gwynnocent? That’s for the jury to decide. But is she making great television? Well, we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Language!

Gwyneth Paltrow just apologized for saying the "F" word during the ski accident: "I'm sorry for my bad language" pic.twitter.com/BRLCpvmDP5 — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

“YOU SKIIED INTO MY FUCKING BACK” pic.twitter.com/GuRLOGMHty — Andrews Steel (@asteel2) March 24, 2023

Oh dear.

Gwyneth Paltrow just asked the prosecutor what her name was: "Sorry, what was your name again? Kristin?" pic.twitter.com/vPlyAgLrZZ — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

This is a roundabout way of asking whether Taylor Swift ever got a vagina candle, isn’t it?

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently being asked what Christmas gifts she has given Taylor Swift in the past during this trial (???), the best television content I have watched in years. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 24, 2023

BREAKING: Gwyneth Paltrow just claimed she is "not good friends" with Taylor Swift; "we're just friendly" pic.twitter.com/fg8yokm7mg — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

A few fun skiing facts.

A Deer Valley Ski Resort receipt is being shown as evidence, which shows a bill summing to $8,980.00: "That's what they charge," Gwyneth Paltrow said pic.twitter.com/RnO4WVqMTb — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

"I have been recognized on ski slopes before." -Gwyneth Paltrow — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow likes to keep a low profile "when skiing" — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow when asked if she tips her ski instructor(s) well: "I hope so!" — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

Apparently there’s more than one actress in court.

WATCH: Plaintiff's lawyer acts out ski crash involving Gwyneth Paltrow, while actress is on the stand. #GwynethPaltrow #GwynethPaltrowtrial @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/qr8k2RRa4p — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) March 24, 2023

Snacks and drinks are important.

Plaintiff’s attorney objects to Gwyneth’s private security bringing treats for the court staff and says it should be both ways.



Defense says they can bring treats as well if they would like.



We’re officially back in kindergarten. #GwynethPaltrow #GwynethPaltrowTrial pic.twitter.com/ptKIjbQm61 — Jamz (@Jamzsmada) March 23, 2023

The court was in recess as Gwyneth took a sip of water from a giant bottle of what appears to be Glass Spring Water pic.twitter.com/53MCwXGO1L — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

After a brief break, Gwyneth Paltrow is back on the stand pic.twitter.com/Gceoklxc5f — Vulture (@vulture) March 24, 2023

Visionary.

These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist.



#GwynethPaltrowTrial pic.twitter.com/3qdppwHvut — Ben Tweets (@benterwin) March 21, 2023

While on the stand being questioned by one of #TerrySanderson's attorney, Actress @GwynethPaltrow asserted that she did not believe an eyewitness' testimony of his version of the ski collision because he is color blind. pic.twitter.com/QzqEAwLJAw — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 24, 2023