Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Smooching in Tokyo

Photo: Redferns

After a celebrity gets out of a highly publicized relationship, maybe it’s only fair for them to move on very publicly too — which seems to have been the case for both Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski earlier this week. The pair were caught dancing and kissing in Tokyo by the Daily Mail (if “caught” is a term you can use when referring to two grown adults.) The video of the two kissing quickly racked up millions of views on social media and prompted intense relationship speculation, though it doesn’t look like anything more than a random drunk make-out to us (good for them!) Styles, who is in Japan as part of his Love on Tour, reportedly split up with Olivia Wilde last year, while Ratajkowski separated from Sebastian Bear-McClard last September.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

Ratajkowski has been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André since filing for divorce last year. She’s also since spoken out about the difficulty of dating in the public eye. “I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I’m seen with somebody, people are like, ‘Oh, they’re in a relationship’ and it’s like, ‘What if I’m just spending time with somebody?’” Ratajkowski said on her podcast High Low in January. “I haven’t been dating for a relationship. I’m definitely open to it if I met somebody who felt like they were additive to my life and I wanted to spend time with, but in general, I’ve just been trying to enjoy myself and experiences.” Fair enough!