The Haunted Mansion Trailer Takes You for a Ride

Boo! Sorry, did we scare you? Then get prepped for spooky, ooky, kooky, and creepy ride on the Haunted Mansion. The upcoming remake of the 2003 film just released its first trailer, in which a family attempts to last in a house of horrors. No, it’s not David Harbour and Lily Allen’s townhouse with carpeted bathrooms. Starring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Chase W. Dillon as the residents, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as the spooks, the film was directed by Justin Simien of Dear White People fame. The remake of the 2003 original starring Eddie Murphy will be out in theaters July 28. Boo! Got you again.

