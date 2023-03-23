Yeah, HBO Wanted More Succession Too

Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Ever since it was announced that the upcoming fourth season of Succession would also be its last, the response from fans has been a resounding “fuck off.” Well, fans, it turns out HBO was on your side all along. At the Series Mania festival on March 23, HBO head honcho Casey Bloys said the choice to end Succession was not his, and something he was not thrilled about, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Jesse thought it was the right ending,” Bloys said, referring to series creator Jesse Armstrong. “That’s an ideal situation. He is choosing to end his story when and how he wants.” But, I mean, he’d have taken more of the hit show if he had a choice, right? Yeah, of course. “But if he said, ‘I have two more seasons in me,’ I would have said yes,” Bloys admitted. Okay, Bloys, let’s work together here. We both want the same thing (more Succession), but you’re the one with the power (surely you know something you can blackmail Armstrong with, Cousin Greg–style). Let’s get to work, okay, bud?