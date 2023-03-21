What Crappened by Hillary Rodham Clinton?

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

I’ve heard of dancing in the aisles, but poop-your-pantsing in the aisles? This seems to be a recurring problem at performances of Broadway’s Some Like It Hot. “Page Six” reports multiple alleged instances of someone making shit sherbet at the Shubert, and no one has a clear story about what, exactly, is going on. On March 14, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton attended a performance of the musical, and, a source tells “Page Six,” “the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.” Out of context, this sounds darn near intentional, like a disturbed protester planted the dookie as a political attack. But an eyewitness “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened.” A “source close to the show” gave yet another account suggesting that this was a one-off medical accident: “It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled.”

Nobody’s perfect!