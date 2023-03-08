House of the Dragon Is Throwing in 5 More Dragons With Season Two

This could be yours! Photo: HBO

Bargain hunters everywhere, listen up. HBO just put out a limited-time offer, and you better act fast. For just one order of a second season of House of the Dragon, you can get five extra dragons. You read that right: five all-new dragons! House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal promised “five new dragons” at a recent FYC screening in Los Angeles, which showed episode eight of the series, “The Lord of the Tides,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. So far, we haven’t exactly had a dearth of fire-breathing beasts in the series. The show, which Condal revealed is about to start shooting its second season, already has a multitude of dragons, including Caraxes, Vhagar, Balerion, Dreamfyre, Meleys, Seasmoke, and Vermax, plus the off-screen girls Moondancer and Sunfyre. With five more in the mix, they’ve got to get to naming soon. Our suggestions for names are Turmeric, Carmex, Shangela, Chanel No. 3, and Lydia Tár.