Will Ke Huy Quan Continue His Winning Streak at the Independent Spirit Awards?

It’s been a wonderful awards season so far for Ke Huy Quan, who played Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After his historic SAG Award win last weekend, he has amassed over thirty wins at various critics associations and guild award shows, including the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Tonight, at the Independent Spirit Awards hosted by Hasan Minhaj, Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Performance alongside his costar Jamie Lee Curtis. Outside of EEAAO, other nominations in film include Tár, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Women Talking, and Bones and All.
Switching channels into the television categories, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance, and Station Eleven led the pack with three nominations each. The Independent Spirit Awards show will be streaming live on Film Independent’s YouTube channel at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET.
Film
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best Screenplay
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best First Screenplay
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Best Editing
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, Tár
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking
Best Documentary
A House Made of Splinters
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.
Best International Film
Corsage
Joyland
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Seoul
Saint Omer
Someone to Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba
John Cassavetes Award
The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt
Producers Award
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
Television
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Pachinko
The Porter
Severance
Station Eleven
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Children of the Underground
Mind Over Murder
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Aml Ameen, The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frank Quiñones, The Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That for You
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
This post has been updated throughout.