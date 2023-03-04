Will Ke Huy Quan Continue His Winning Streak at the Independent Spirit Awards?

Photo: A24

It’s been a wonderful awards season so far for Ke Huy Quan, who played Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After his historic SAG Award win last weekend, he has amassed over thirty wins at various critics associations and guild award shows, including the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Tonight, at the Independent Spirit Awards hosted by Hasan Minhaj, Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Performance alongside his costar Jamie Lee Curtis. Outside of EEAAO, other nominations in film include Tár, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Women Talking, and Bones and All.

Switching channels into the television categories, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance, and Station Eleven led the pack with three nominations each. The Independent Spirit Awards show will be streaming live on Film Independent’s YouTube channel at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET.

Film

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Television

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frank Quiñones, The Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That for You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

This post has been updated throughout.