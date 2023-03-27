Succession’s James Cromwell Has No Idea How Many Times He’s Been Arrested

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

James Cromwell belongs to that hallowed tier of celebs that put their money where their mouths are. Or rather, are down to get arrested for a cause. Cromwell has been arrested many time at protests for causes relating to animal rights — most recently after supergluing himself to a table at Starbucks to protest upcharging dairy-free milks. But just how many times has Cromwell gone to jail for his beliefs? “Oh, I lose track,” he said. Speaking to “Page Six” on the Succession season premiere 4 red carpet, Cromwell guesstimated he’s been to jail “Seven or eight times, maybe more.” Cromwell became a vegetarian in 1975 and went full veegs after Babe. Because when a pig talks to you, you should probably listen.

Cromwell seems to have a hoot at some of these protests, saying of his most recent arrest “The glue was fun. I had a lot of fun with that one.” Cromwell said to extricate himself from the Starbucks, the cops had to use acetone to dissolve the superglue. It was so fume-y, the coffee shop had to shut down for a day to air out. “Which is good,” he added, “because what they were doing was horrendously stupid. Charging for nondairy creamers — which they don’t do in Europe.” You hear that, new Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan? They don’t pull that shit in Europe.