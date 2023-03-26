Jane Fonda: Jennifer Lopez Once Accidentally Cut My Eyebrow

Photo: WireImage

Jane Fonda might forgive, but she does not forget. The actor revealed that Jennifer Lopez allegedly cut her eyebrow (on accident) while filming 2005’s Monster-in-Law. “We have a slapping scene — I slap her, she slaps me,” Fonda recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Lily Tomlin. “Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times it cut open across my eye — my eyebrow.” According to Fonda, “she’s never apologized.” Lopez has not commented on the eyebrow allegations nor confirmed whether or not she broke skin on the set of Monster-in-Law, but watch this space for updates. In the meantime, check out the full interview below.