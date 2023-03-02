Jason Derulo Has Fallen Onto the Pages of His First Book

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Derulo, notable Cat, is writing his first book, Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream, which will be published by HarperCollins. The plot will feature Derulo sharing his “15 tried-and-true rules for finding creative excellence, increased productivity, self-mastery, and success in any pursuit.” The publishing company describes the soon-to-be published author as “one of the most consistent, dominating, and versatile artists” of our time — which, okay! Derulo tweeted about the project on March 2 at 4:48 a.m. ET, revealing that he also narrated the audio version of the “page-turning” book. Read and/or listen to it (in English or Spanish!) on June 27. Purr.

My first book, Sing Your Name Our Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream is available for preorder today. It goes on sale June 27th, 2023, and is available everywhere books are sold. And guess what? I narrated the audiobook – you can preorder that today too. Link is in my bio. pic.twitter.com/47yHPTw7HB — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) March 2, 2023