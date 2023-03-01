Jay Leno Shows Off New Face on The Kelly Clarkson Show

After multiple vehicle-related accidents, Jay Leno is back on TV with a brand new face. “You’d think there’d be a zipper here,” he said, gesturing to his iconic jawline, “but no.” Leno underwent reconstructive cosmetic surgery after getting into a gasoline fire in November 2022. “I was working on a car, and I got a face full of gasoline, and it caught fire,” Leno told Clarkson. Then be broke several bones in a motorcycle accident this January. “I’ve got a broken collarbone,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time. “I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.” But now he’s hale and healthy, and the only thing he may break is into song for Kellyoke. “For the second time in my career, I’m the new face of comedy,” he said. “I got it once in the 80’s, and now I got it again.” Leno has had a few other faces, as he voiced Jay Limo in Cars and Billy Beagle on Mickey and the Roadster Racers. He was also briefly the face of organized labor when he and David Letterman worked together on the Comedy Store Strike of 1979.

