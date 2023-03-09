These wealthy helicopter parents produced the perfect son: a 19-year-old heading to Princeton in the fall. The only issue? He’s stuck in his shell. So, the controlling mom (Laura Benanti) and pop (Matthew Broderick) once again do what they think is best for their kid (Andrew Barth Feldman): hire a broke Jennifer Lawrence to date-date him in the upcoming sex comedy. “Need a car? Date our son this summer and bring him out of his shell before college in exchange we’ll give you a Buick Regal,” the job listing says. She’s skeptical. “Have you seen these helicopter parents?” a friend remarks when they see the absurd opportunity online. “I’m surprised they’re not going to fuck him themselves.” It’s the perfect role for her: She’s a desperate, single, carless Uber driver trying to save her childhood home, barely making do off a shitty position at the local marina’s Lobster Claw. Her attempts at seduction include flirting at his animal-shelter volunteering gig, nude swimming, and cute little dates. “This kid is unfuckable,” she soon realizes. Deep talks and a car chase with the cops bring them closer. What happens when he finds out he was duped? No Hard Feelings hits theaters this summer.

