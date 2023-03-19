Bennifer to Collaborate on New Sports Drama

Photo: Getty Images

For the first time in 20 years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to collaborate on a new film together, titled Unstoppable. The sports drama about the true story of Anthony Robles, a three-time All-American wrestler born with one leg, will star Lopez. Artists Equity, the production company Affleck co-founded with Matt Damon, will produce the film. The project will be Artists Equity’s second feature after AIR, the Affleck-directed film that recently premiered at South By Southwest. Unstoppable marks Lopez and Affleck’s first collaboration since 2003’s disastrous (or perhaps just… unappreciated?) Gigli. However, the newly married celebrity couple worked together (unofficially) on AIR, according to a recent interview Affleck gave to the Hollywood Reporter: “Jen [Lopez] gave me some great lines too. Oh my God, she’s brilliant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance.”